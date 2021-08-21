Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Downside Risks as the US Dollar Soars

The Australian Dollar broke lower during a week where the US Dollar broadly strengthened. The Delta variant continued spreading as Chinese crackdowns weighed against several local stock market sectors …
