The Australian Dollar was unphased by the RBA’s May interest rate decision and growth upgrade. AUD/USD’s focusremains on market sentiment as it appears to trade with a slight bullish undertone.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Looks Past RBA, Focusing on Stocks and Sentiment
The Australian Dollar was unphased by the RBA’s May interest rate decision and growth upgrade. AUD/USD’s focusremains on market sentiment as it appears to trade with a slight bullish undertone.