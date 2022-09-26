The Australian Dollar movements remain dependent on US Dollar fluctuations as the Fed’s decision to hike by 75 basis points illustrates the impact of the world’s largest central bank.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australian dollar outlook: Fed decision rocks currency markets - September 26, 2022
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Declining Risk Sentiment Fueling Move into .6464 – .6402 - September 25, 2022
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured as Fed Rates Hikes Outpace RBA, RBNZ Increases - September 25, 2022