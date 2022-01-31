Australian Dollar Outlook Mixed as Support Held: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

The Australian Dollar finished a relatively flat week against its major peers. AUD/USD, AUD/CAD and EUR/AUD were unable to break support. AUD/JPY managed to break down, however.
