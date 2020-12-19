The Australian Dollar broke above 0.7600 amid surging iron ore prices and a better-than-expected AU jobs report. Meanwhile, U.S. stimulus talks progressed amid record-breaking Covid figures.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Outlook: Surging Iron Ore Prices Push AUD/USD Higher - December 19, 2020
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bullish run not over yet - December 18, 2020
- AUD/USD bulls fight to keep pair above 0.7600 despite Sydney Covid-19 concerns - December 18, 2020