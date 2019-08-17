(MENAFN – DailyFX) Aussie, AUD/USD Talking Points: AUD/USDhas been in the midst of a grinding sell-off for the better part of the past nineteen months, including a brutal three-week-run from mid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Has AUD/USD Finally Found Support? - August 17, 2019
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Establishing Support at .6749 Minor Pivot - August 16, 2019
- FX Week Ahead – Top 5 Events: August RBA Meeting Minutes & AUD/USD Rate Forecast - August 16, 2019