Financial markets, economics, journalism and fundamental analysis. Australian third quarter GDP growth came in at 0.6% on the quarter, 2.8% on the year These aren’t bad figures, but the markets had hoped for more The Aussie Dollar duly suffered Just …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD: Prefer to be short - December 5, 2017
- Australian Dollar Slips on GDP Miss, AUD/USD Range Endures - December 5, 2017
- AUD/USD to now consolidate below the 0.76 handle on the GDP miss? - December 5, 2017