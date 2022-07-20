The Australian Dollar has been buoyed by a rosy outlook this week that has seen the US Dollar take a hit and equity indices rally. The safe haven USD has been less sought after with the source of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Soars on US Dollar Weakness While RBA Faces Review. Higher AUD/USD? - July 20, 2022
- AUD/USD remains lackluster as PBOC leaves PLR unchanged - July 19, 2022
- AUD/USD is reluctant to show its hand as it clings to 0.6900 - July 19, 2022