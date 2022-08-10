While there a number of red flags for the Australian economy, the majority of data series remain robust and inflation and a hot jobs market should keep the RBA in hawkish mode. Consumer sentiment is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD flat-lined above mid-0.6900s as traders await the crucial US CPI report - August 10, 2022
- AUD/USD Outlook Ahead of US CPI Data - August 10, 2022
- Australian Dollar Steady As Sentiment Surveys Reveal A Mixed Picture - August 10, 2022