On technical charts, AUD/USD has this month held above quite a strong support at the late-March low of 0.6625. However, the pair has been capped under a stiff hurdle around the 200-day moving average, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Up After RBA Minutes & China GDP Data; Will AUD/USD Sustain Gains? - April 18, 2023
- AUD/USD whipsaws above 0.6700 as hawkish RBA Minutes join upbeat China Q1 GDP - April 17, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles between 21 and 200 SMAs as RBA Minutes, China Q1 GDP loom - April 17, 2023