SYDNEY: The Australian dollar wobbled on Monday ahead of a policy rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia, while its New Zealand counterpart enjoyed its best month in a year on hawkish rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Australian dollar wobbles ahead of RBA, NZ$ having best month in a year - October 31, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Extends recovery above 0.6400 as risk-on impulse regains traction - October 31, 2022
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Traders Shrug-off Weak China PMI Data; Focus on RBA Rate Decision - October 31, 2022
Discussion about this post