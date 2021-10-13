Based on the energy thematic running through the currency space, an expectation of a strong rebound in employment in coming months, and the fact that the market remains heavily short of the AUDUSD, we …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australian jobs preview and where to next for the AUDUSD - October 13, 2021
- AUD/USD off lows, on the defensive below mid-0.7300s - October 12, 2021
- Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Momentum Wanes as Jobs Data Nears - October 12, 2021