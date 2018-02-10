AUDUSD found support below 0.7800 during Thursday, although rallies were limited with initial selling pressure from a firm US dollar and a fresh round of losses in New York trading as equities retreated again. As US indices remained under pressure, AUDUSD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Bearish signals overstretched for AUDUSD - February 10, 2018
- AUD/USD Elliott Wave Analysis Shows 3 Year Pattern Ended Last Week - February 9, 2018
- AUD/USD trades under 0.78 amid the stock market sell-off - February 9, 2018