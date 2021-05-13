Early Thursday – several hours after the New York closing bell – Bitcoin made a sudden and sharp drop. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk tweeted a statement announcing the suspension of Bitcoin payments for Tesla …
Bitcoin (BTC) Plunges on Tesla Bitcoin Suspension, AUD/USD Spars USD Strength
