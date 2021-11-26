AUD/USD is moving in a strong downtrend and extending lows as the bottom falls out of the market, breaking the Sep daily support along the way. AUD/USD 15-min chart. The 15-min ga …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Breaking: AUD/USD breaks Sep critical daily lows, 0.7106 eyed - November 25, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Lower lows hint at a new leg south towards yearly lows - November 25, 2021
- The Eagles Announce 2022 ‘Hotel California’ Tour Dates - November 25, 2021