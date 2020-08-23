BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD fall puts structural support below 0.6800 in focus

AUD/USD fell on Friday and its rally off the March low started to look tired as a growing list of bearish influences threatened to fuel a test of structural support in the 0.6650/0.6750 zone.
