The Australian dollar remains vulnerable to a drop below 0.6500 against its U.S. counterpart as key drivers of the pair continue to weigh on sentiment. The AUD is a commodity currency and with the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD still vulnerable to a move below 0.6500 - September 7, 2022
- AUD/USD picks bids around 0.6700 despite weaker Chinese imports data - September 6, 2022
- AUD/USD renews multi-day low near 0.6700 on mixed Australia Q2 GDP, focus on Fedspeak - September 6, 2022