Technical support levels for the AUD/USD are found at the August 20 trend low at 0.7106 and the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the 2020/2021 move at 0.7053. Those levels may be targeted if there is a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT:AUD/USD at risk if Powell delivers a hawkish message - August 27, 2021
- AUD/USD climbs to fresh 10-day high beyond 0.7300 - August 27, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD rangebound below 5-DMA, Australia final Retail Sales drops more than expected in July - August 27, 2021