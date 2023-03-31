AUD/USD is holding higher ground, approaching 0.6750 after China’s official Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs beat estimates. Risk-on mood-driven extended weakness in the US Dollar is also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- China PMIs beat expectations, supporting AUD/USD into resistance - March 30, 2023
- AUD/USD eyes weekly gains above 0.6700 ahead of China PMI, Fed’s favorite inflation - March 30, 2023
- AUD/USD creeps higher as fears recede - March 30, 2023