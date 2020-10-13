As the chart below shows, the AUDUSD and the CNY have rallied strongly together since May of this year. The emergence of a headwind in the CNY yesterday, also represents a headwind to the AUDUSD. Also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- China turns the tide on AUDUSD rally - October 13, 2020
- AUD/USD drops on US dollar strength in the Tokyo open - October 12, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Eased From Its Recent Highs But The Bearish Potential Seems Limited - October 12, 2020