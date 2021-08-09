According to China’s National Statistics Bureau (NBS), the country’s annualized Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 1.0% in July, outpacing expectations of 0.8% while rising from June’s reading of 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Bias Remains After Strong NFPs - August 9, 2021
- China’s CPI beats estimates with 1.0% YoY in July, AUD/USD tests 0.7350 - August 9, 2021
- AUD/USD extends corrective pullback above 0.7300 on China CPI - August 8, 2021