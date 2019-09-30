China’s Manufacturing PMI beats estimates, fails to lift AUD/USD

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI (Sep) came in slightly higher than expected, but remained below 50. The contraction in China’s manufacturing activity is likely keeping the AUD bulls at the bay. AUD/USD …
