Crude oil prices rose on Monday as the summer driving season kicks off in the United States. Brent rose above $120 for the first time since March while the West Texas Intermediate rose to $116. In …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Outperforms With A +5% Rally From May Low - May 30, 2022
- Crude oil price rallies as US driving season starts - May 30, 2022
- AUD/USD climbs and approaches 0.7200 in a positive mood, weaker buck - May 30, 2022