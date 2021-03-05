While not coming close to the volatility witnessed during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the AUD/USD exchange rate has nonetheless undergone quite a wild ride in the first two …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Currency spotlight: AUD/USD - March 4, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD slips below 0.77 handle to hit 3-week lows, finds strong support at 0.7685 - March 4, 2021
- AUD/USD: Risks further downside despite holding 0.7700 after Powell-led losses - March 4, 2021