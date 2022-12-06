By Peter Nurse Investing.com – The U.S. dollar edged higher in early European trade Tuesday, continuing the previous session’s hefty gains after strong U.S. services data, while the euro slipped even …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Dollar edged higher; euro retreats despite German data surprise - December 6, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – Signs of a Top as Investors Bet on More Aggressive Fed - December 6, 2022
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD bounces off 110-EMA support, Aussie bulls cheer RBA’s hawkish rate hike - December 6, 2022