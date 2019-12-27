A high correlation to EURUSD, USDCHF has cleared trendline support with today’s drop. AUDUSD has coasted through a technical resistance in a long-term trendline and 200-day moving average days ago and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Dollar Threatens Breakdown Via EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDMXN – Is It a New Trend? - December 27, 2019
- AUD/USD climbs to fresh multi-month highs above 0.6970 - December 27, 2019
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Upside Target .6981, Weakens on Close Under .6947 - December 27, 2019