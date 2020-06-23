Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro 180 Shows

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and AUD/USD initially tumbled on fears of a US-China trade deal breakdown. But then, an about-face reversal from US trade adviser Peter Navarro quelled market volatility..
