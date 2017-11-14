Good day traders! Hope everybody is doing great. Todays focus is on AUD/USD and German DAX. AUD/USD looks to be trading within blue wave five, final wave as part of a bigger impulse. We expect to see a five-wave drop develop within the mentioned wave …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Elliott Wave Analysis: AUD/USD, German DAX - November 14, 2017
- AUD/USD advances to daily highs near mid-0.76s on Fed’s Bullard’s comments - November 14, 2017
- Forex – AUD/USD Edges Higher, Kiwi Drops in Late Trade - November 14, 2017