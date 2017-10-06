Today let’s take a look at AUDUSD and Crude Oil and their intra-day development. AUDUSD is trading in a bearish leg as part of a higher degree wave 5. We know that wave five is an impulse, meaning it must consist out of five waves. At the moment we see …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Broke Below Major Support Level At 0.7807 - October 6, 2017
- AUD/USD keeps the red below 0.78 handle, focus remains on US jobs data - October 6, 2017
- Elliott Wave Analysis: Crude Oil and Audusd Intra-day View - October 6, 2017