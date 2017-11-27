Markets did not move much since Sunday open, so trends since Friday are still intact. We have seen an interesting strong run up on EURUSD right into Sep 24 gap where pair slowed down last week, but not for long as we see market making a corrective wave …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Elliott Wave Analysis: EURUSD and AUDUSD Update - November 27, 2017
- AUDUSD – limited recovery but key 20SMA / trendline barriers remain under pressure - November 27, 2017
- AUD/USD quickly reverses a dip to sub-0.7600 level - November 27, 2017