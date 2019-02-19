Featured Trade: AUD/USD evolving within a bearish configuration

Since its 03 Jan 2019 flash crash low of 0.6738, the AUD/USD has not made any significant up movement progress even though pair has continued to trade above the pull-back support of former primary des…
