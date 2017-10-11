Forex – AUD/USD Edges Higher in Late Trade, Kiwi Follows

Investing.com – The Australian dollar and New Zealand dollars edged higher against their U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as doubts over a potential U.S. tax overhaul before the end of the year weighed on the greenback. AUD/USD added 0.10% to 0.7785.
