Forex technical analysis: AUDUSD backtracking after run higher

The AUDUSD got a boost from the North Korean news. That news pushed the price above the 200 day MA (at 0.7786), the 200 hour MA (at 0.7795) and a downward sloping trend line (currently at 0.7793 – see hourly chart above). The run higher did have a limit.
