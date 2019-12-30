Forex Today: EUR/USD tops 1.12, AUD/USD nears 0.70, as end-of-year dollar pressure set to extend

EUR/USD has is trading above 1.12, the highest levels since August, while AUD/USD is near 0.70. Gold is trading above $1,500 while USD/JPY is holding above 109. GBP/USD is also extending its recovery …
