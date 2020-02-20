See Gold Price Analysis: Pulls back amid overbought RSI, multiple upside barriers ahead AUD/USD has hit new 11-year lows at 0.6630 after Australia reported a disappointing increase in the unemployment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Forex Today: Long-term extremes for EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold amid coronavirus fears, USD rally - February 20, 2020
- AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as China Rate Cuts Fail to Impress - February 20, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: MACD favors bears, six-month-old resistance line to cap any bounce - February 20, 2020