video The EURUSD rallied last week from a support level I discussed last weekend. Despite the short-term downtrend that’s been in place since late June, I wasn’t interested in selling the euro last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Forex Trading Forecast for EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, GBPCAD (October 7 – 11, 2019) - October 26, 2019
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Quiet In The Week - October 25, 2019
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Slightly Soft For The Week - October 25, 2019