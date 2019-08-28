In an otherwise lacklustre session, one of the main points of interest today has been the release of weaker than expected Australian construction work data for Q2. Thereby, providing another reminder …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Fresh headwinds hit the AUDUSD - August 28, 2019
- AUD/USD: On the back foot as global slowdown fears, trade war remain in the driver’s seat - August 27, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: neutral-to-bearish in a risk-averse environment - August 27, 2019