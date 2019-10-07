In light of the recent price action around the Aussie Dollar, odds for extra consolidation have increased, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Last Friday, we were of the view “there …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Further weakness in AUD/USD seems unlikely – UOB
In light of the recent price action around the Aussie Dollar, odds for extra consolidation have increased, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Last Friday, we were of the view “there …