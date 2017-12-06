Please see today’s FX Board PDF attached to this post for the latest Notes of Interest, Trend and Trend Heat readings, as well as a few thoughts on key chart developments below. EURUSD never got out of the box today after trying to bounce yesterday as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Neutral In Near Tterm, Bearish Market Structure Intact - December 6, 2017
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Plunges after GDP Disappoints - December 6, 2017
- FX Board: Another AUDUSD tease; EURUSD and USDJPY still in limbo - December 6, 2017