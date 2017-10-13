Please see today’s FX Board PDF attached to this post for the latest Notes of Interest, Trend and Trend Heat readings, as well as a few thoughts on key chart developments below. EURUSD trying to gain credibility – but today’s trading range is not turning …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FX Board: USD under fire after data; AUDUSD powers up - October 13, 2017
- AUDUSD Daily Analysis – Friday, Oct. 13 - October 13, 2017
- AUDUSD: Bullish momentum continues - October 13, 2017