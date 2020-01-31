FxWirePro: AUD/USD Bears Back In Sloping Channel, Uphold Short Hedges As Most Likely Engulfing Pattern Intensifies Major Downtrend

Technical chart and candlestick patterns: AUDUSD short-term trend travels in a descending channel (refer daily chart). Although the interim bulls have shrugged-off and broken-out the channel …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)