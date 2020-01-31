Technical chart and candlestick patterns: AUDUSD short-term trend travels in a descending channel (refer daily chart). Although the interim bulls have shrugged-off and broken-out the channel …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD Bears Back In Sloping Channel, Uphold Short Hedges As Most Likely Engulfing Pattern Intensifies Major Downtrend - January 31, 2020
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Rebound Brewing? - January 31, 2020
- AUD/USD hangs near multi-month lows, above 0.6700 mark - January 31, 2020