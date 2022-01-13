AUD/USD was trading 0.35% higher on the day at 0.7309 at around 08:30 GMT. Previous Weeks High/ Low: 0.7277/ 0.7129 Previous Sessions High/ Low: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD breaks above 110-EMA, US dollar weakness supports upside - January 13, 2022
- AUD/USD resumes bullish bias at two-month high [Video] - January 13, 2022
- AUD/USD climbs to near two-month high, beyond 100-DMA/0.7300 mark amid weaker USD - January 13, 2022