FxWirePro: AUD/USD breaks above 38.2% Fib, traders await Aussie GDP and US NFP for further impetus

Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.32% higher on the day at 0.7179 at around 07:30 GMT, outlook is bullish. The pair has broken above 38.2% Fib retracement and is on track to test 50% …
