Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.40% higher on the day at 0.6645 at around 05:40 GMT. The pair is extending previous sessions gains, break into daily cloud has raised scope for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD breaks into daily cloud, eyes 110-EMA - November 11, 2022
- AUDUSD grinds near 0.6630 as China’s covid woes jostle with US inflation-led optimism - November 11, 2022
- AUDUSD Price Analysis: Test of an inverted H&S breakout looks likely around 0.6550 - November 10, 2022