AUDUSD short term outlook: The pair broke-out above its five-day consolidation range of 0.6900-0.6940, but it’s questionable how far it can run given trade tensions plus an RBA cut looming. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: AUD/USD breaks-out 5-days range but utilize deceptive rallies for short build-ups – Trade one-touch call and uphold short hedge
AUDUSD short term outlook: The pair broke-out above its five-day consolidation range of 0.6900-0.6940, but it’s questionable how far it can run given trade tensions plus an RBA cut looming. …