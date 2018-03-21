AUD/USD pauses downside, remains capped below 0.77 handle, bias still bearish. Modest gains in the greenback ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC decision and staff projections keeping the pair dented. The slide in copper price continues to weight on the Australian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: AUD/USD capped below 0.77 handle, focus on Fed interest rate decision for further impetus
AUD/USD pauses downside, remains capped below 0.77 handle, bias still bearish. Modest gains in the greenback ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC decision and staff projections keeping the pair dented. The slide in copper price continues to weight on the Australian …