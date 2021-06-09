AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading largely unchanged on the day at 0.7740 at around 04:40 GMT. Price action remains capped inside the daily cloud, intraday bias remains neutral. The …
FxWirePro: AUD/USD confined to narrow ranges, Aussie under fresh selling pressure as China mulls price controls on coal
