AUD/USD is extending gains for the 3rd straight session, edges closer to 0.70 handle The pair has broken above 200H SMA and is extending consolidation as markets await China trade balance data. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: AUD/USD consolidates above 200H SMA, awaits China Trade Balance data
AUD/USD is extending gains for the 3rd straight session, edges closer to 0.70 handle The pair has broken above 200H SMA and is extending consolidation as markets await China trade balance data. The …