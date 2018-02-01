FxWirePro: AUD/USD declines for 4th straight session, breaks below 5-DMA, bias lower

AUD/USD accelerated decline on Wednesday on bullish FOMC outcome, slipped below 5-DMA support. Dollar strengthened as Fed said they expect economic conditions to evolve in a manner that will warrant further rate hikes. Aussie sold-off following …
