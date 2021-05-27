AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading largely unchanged at 0.7741 at around 04:10 GMT, edging higher from session lows at 0.7723. The Australian dollar remains supported as risk sentiment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: AUD/USD edges higher from session lows, renewed US-China trade optimism lends support
AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading largely unchanged at 0.7741 at around 04:10 GMT, edging higher from session lows at 0.7723. The Australian dollar remains supported as risk sentiment …